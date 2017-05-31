Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU's Moscovici: Greek lenders…

EU’s Moscovici: Greek lenders should ‘act responsibly’

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:01 pm < a min read
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s finance commissioner is urging Greece’s rescue lenders to “act responsibly” and reach an agreement needed to restart bailout loan payments to the cash-strapped eurozone member.

Speaking in a video message , Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday that Greece had “delivered on its commitments” on reforms and budget cuts.

Greece is racing to conclude the deal ahead of a July spike in loan repayments, and earlier this month agreed to another round of austerity cuts that will see pensioners and salaried employees lose more of their income through 2020.

“We will do everything to conclude as soon as possible,” Moscovici said. “I will continue in the name of the (European) Commission to urge that all players act responsibly.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

His message was recorded in Brussels for an international conference on the Greek bailout taking place in Frankfurt, Germany.

The International Monetary Fund and lead eurozone lender Germany are at odds over the degree of relief needed to make Greece’s massive national debt sustainable.

According to Greek officials, the IMF believes European projections that long term economic growth in Greece can be maintained at 1.3 percent are too optimistic.

Moscovici maintained Wednesday that the 1.3 percent target was realistic.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU's Moscovici: Greek lenders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.