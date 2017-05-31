EU’s Moscovici: Greek lenders should ‘act responsibly’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s finance commissioner is urging Greece’s rescue lenders to “act responsibly” and reach an agreement needed to restart bailout loan payments to the cash-strapped eurozone member.

Speaking in a video message , Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday that Greece had “delivered on its commitments” on reforms and budget cuts.

Greece is racing to conclude the deal ahead of a July spike in loan repayments, and earlier this month agreed to another round of austerity cuts that will see pensioners and salaried employees lose more of their income through 2020.

“We will do everything to conclude as soon as possible,” Moscovici said. “I will continue in the name of the (European) Commission to urge that all players act responsibly.”

His message was recorded in Brussels for an international conference on the Greek bailout taking place in Frankfurt, Germany.

The International Monetary Fund and lead eurozone lender Germany are at odds over the degree of relief needed to make Greece’s massive national debt sustainable.

According to Greek officials, the IMF believes European projections that long term economic growth in Greece can be maintained at 1.3 percent are too optimistic.

Moscovici maintained Wednesday that the 1.3 percent target was realistic.