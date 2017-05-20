Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication…

Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison

By JONATHAN MATTISE May 20, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former West Virginia coal executive Don Blankenship is still campaigning for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

The ex-Massey Energy CEO finished a one-year prison term May 10. He was sentenced last year for a misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal mine safety standards at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, where a 2010 explosion killed 29 miners.

Blankenship told the AP he’s more than 100 percent innocent. He continued arguing natural gas, and not methane gas and excess coal dust, was at the root of the explosion. Authorities have long dismissed the theory.

He also said it was irreconcilable that family members of fallen miners were allowed in the courtroom, though he wasn’t on trial for causing the explosion and discussing the incident was barred.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.