Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-IBM Corp. employee admits…

Ex-IBM Corp. employee admits to economic espionage charge

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:03 pm < a min read
Share

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — An ex-IBM Corp. software developer has pleaded guilty in New York to economic espionage and theft-of-a-trade secret.

Xu Jiaqiang (shoo jee-ah-chahng) entered the plea Friday in White Plains federal court.

Prosecutors say in a release that the 31-year-old onetime Beijing, China, resident stole computer code to benefit the National Health and Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

Xu was first arrested in December 2015 in White Plains. Sentencing was set for Oct. 13.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

IBM has declined to comment on the case.

Xu had been accused of stealing and converting the company’s source code for a piece of proprietary software for his own use. An indictment said he then planned to use it to help the Chinese agency between November 2014 and December 2015.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ex-IBM Corp. employee admits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.