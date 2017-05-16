Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Facebook fined $166,000 for…

Facebook fined $166,000 for breach of French privacy laws

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:49 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s independent privacy watchdog has fined Facebook for breaching French privacy laws by tracking and using the personal data of 33 million users, as well as non-users who browse the internet.

The National Commission on Informatics and Liberties imposed sanctions of 150,000 euros ($166,000) on the social networking company Tuesday for failing to comply with French data protection laws after a formal warning last year.

The commission said in a statement that Facebook carries out a “massive compilation of personal data” for targeted advertising “without a legal base.” It says users have no means of objecting.

The watchdog has accused Facebook of collecting data about account holders’ “political or religious opinions” and “sexual orientation” without informing them.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

French Facebook representatives didn’t immediately respond to a telephone call and text message seeking comment.

Related Topics
All News Business News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Facebook fined $166,000 for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.