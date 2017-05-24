Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » FDA: Controller for heart…

FDA: Controller for heart pump recalled over deaths

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:08 pm < a min read
Share

Federal regulators say nearly 29,000 controllers for implanted heart pumps are being recalled after reports of 26 deaths linked to malfunctions.

The recall covers the external power supply controller for the HeartMate II, made by Abbot’s Thoratec unit and distributed from July 2012 until last March. The ventricular assist device helps the heart’s main pumping chamber circulate blood.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said 70 malfunctions have been reported, all after patients switched to a backup unit on their own. The FDA is warning users to only change the controller at a hospital.

The manufacturer recently notified customers about the recall and is giving patients new software and new controllers if needed.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » FDA: Controller for heart…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.