Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » For $1, you can…

For $1, you can add more muscle to Dodge’s newest muscle car

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:38 am < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — If you want a car with 840 horsepower that can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, it’ll cost you $84,995. Plus another dollar.

That’s the starting price for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which Fiat Chrysler says is the most powerful production car ever.

The Demon comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower. But for $1, you get a crate of parts that set it up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower.

The Demon is a one-seater. But another dollar gets you a front passenger seat, and the rear seat costs another buck.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

The Demon’s price includes a $1,700 federal gas-guzzler tax but does not include shipping. The car will reach showrooms in the fall.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » For $1, you can…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.