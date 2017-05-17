German prosecutors investigating VW’s Mueller over scandal

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart prosecutors say they’re investigating whether Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, among others, manipulated markets by not releasing information about VW’s diesel cheating soon enough.

In a statement Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed media reports that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority filed a complaint in 2016 against executives from Stuttgart-based Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company that controls Volkswagen. Complaints were also filed against Hans Dieter Poetsch, who has roles at both companies, and Martin Winterkorn, the former VW CEO who quit after the scandal broke in 2015.

All three were executives at Porsche SE when the scandal came to light.

Prosecutors said they’re investigating whether they delayed releasing information about VW’s manipulation of software to cheat emissions tests, and its possible financial implications on the holding company.

VW’s refused to comment.