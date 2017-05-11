Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Germany's Siemens to cut…

Germany’s Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs as it modernizes IT unit

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 4:39 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG says it’s cutting or outsourcing 2,700 jobs as part of efforts to modernize its IT operations and increase efficiency elsewhere.

The Munich-based company said Thursday nearly 1,700 jobs will be cut in Germany over the next several years, and 1,000 more will be outsourced.

Over the same period, some 9,000 jobs are expected to be added in Germany and Siemens said efforts will be made to retrain those affected by the cuts for the new positions.

Siemens says changes to its IT unit include creating the capacity for “new tasks such as cyber security and the expansion of platforms for data analysis.”

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Some cuts are also to come in the company’s mobility division, where some units are “struggling with increasing competition and rising cost pressure.”

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Germany's Siemens to cut…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.