Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Goya Foods ending sponsorship…

Goya Foods ending sponsorship of NYC parade after 60 years

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 7:00 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Goya Foods has decided not to sponsor New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day parade, calling the move a business decision.

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Goya Foods had sponsored the parade every year for its 60-year existence, including the first parade in 1958. Parade organizers say they’re disappointed in the decision, which they say will jeopardize the 100 college scholarships the parade provides to students.

Remaining sponsors for the parade include AT&T, Coca Cola and the New York Yankees.

The June 11 parade will honor Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. He was a member of the ultranationalist group Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings across New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Parade organizers say they do not condone violence.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Goya Foods ending sponsorship…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Sgt. Kandy Christian, 2017 Army Human Resources Command Soldier of the Year

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.