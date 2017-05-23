Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hasbro to hold first-ever…

Hasbro to hold first-ever convention for company’s brands

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 12:05 am < a min read
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — From G.I. Joe to My Little Pony, toy maker Hasbro says it’s holding the first-ever convention to bring all of its brands together.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company says its HASCON family and fan event will be held in Providence in September. Tickets went on sale this week.

Among those scheduled to participate are 94-year-old Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee, YouTube stars Dude Perfect, actors who have voiced Transformers and My Little Pony cartoons and Candace Payne, who became a social media sensation with a Facebook video of herself in a Hasbro-made Chewbacca mask.

The toy company has been venturing more into the entertainment industry in recent years, capitalizing on brands such as Transformers, G.I. Joe., Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering to move into films, TV and video games.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hasbro to hold first-ever…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.