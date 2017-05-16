Sports Listen

Home Depot beats Street 1Q forecasts

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 6:17 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. is reporting fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.67.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.74 billion.

Home Depot expects full-year earnings to be $7.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.