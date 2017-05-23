Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers in latest crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have launched a fresh crackdown on Uber, arresting 21 drivers suspected of working for the ride-hailing giant in the Asian financial center.

Police said that the drivers were arrested Tuesday in an undercover operation on suspicion of carrying passengers for hire and not having third-party insurance for their cars.

The police said the 20 men and one woman were taken into custody and their vehicles impounded.

They said they were continuing their enforcement action and couldn’t rule out further arrests.

Police did not specifically mention Uber, but company representatives said they planned to issue a statement.

In March, five Uber drivers were convicted on similar charges in a Hong Kong court.

In 2015, police searched Uber’s offices and confiscated computers and documents.