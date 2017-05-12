Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
Share

Shares of department stores sank again Friday, hurt by more evidence that shoppers are turning away from them. A drop in Treasury yields also put pressure on bank stocks, and the weakness helped pull the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to its first weekly loss in the last four.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,390.90.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,896.61.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite rose 5.27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,121.23.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 7.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,382.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.39 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is down 110.33 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 20.47 points, or 0.3 percent.

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback

The Russell 2000 is down 14.23 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 152.07 points, or 6.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,134.01 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 738.12 points, or 13.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.64 points, or 1.9 percent.

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.