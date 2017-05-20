Insurance administrator told to stop business in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A company that administers insurance benefits for at least two Mississippi employers has been ordered to stop doing business in the state.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney issued a cease and desist order to WH Administrators of Bethesda, Maryland. Mississippi regulators say they’ve been getting complaints that WH Administrators isn’t paying claims from employees of two different companies and some health care providers.

Officials declined to name the companies, but say each is located in central Mississippi. Both are self-insured, meaning WH Administrators pays claims for them, but doesn’t actually provide insurance.

Chaney says his department can’t reach WH Administrators to find out what’s going on, a lack of communication he describes as a “grave concern.”

The company has 20 days to request a hearing, or otherwise the order becomes final.