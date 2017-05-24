Sports Listen

Intuit and Triumph jump while Lowe’s and Tiffany tumble

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Intuit Inc., up $8.68 to $137.83

The accounting software maker reported better results than investors expected, along with strong forecasts.

Lowe’s Cos., down $2.49 to $79.85

The home improvement retailer took a big one-time charge and disclosed weak first-quarter sales.

The Container Store Group Inc., up $1.35 to $5.50

The struggling storage products company beat expectations in the first quarter and said it will cut spending.

Tiffany & Co., down $8.11 to $85.03

The jewelry retailer’s first-quarter sales fell short of analyst estimates as it struggles against online competition.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $7.64 to $133.02

The auto parts retailer had a weak first quarter and investors continued to sell the stock and those of its competitors

Tilly’s Inc., up $1.06 to $9.64

The clothing and accessories retailer said sales improved over the last few months.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down $1.25 to $9.84

The clothing retailer’s sales were worse than Wall Street expected and it lowered its estimates for the year.

Triumph Group Inc., up $7.40 to $31.65

The aircraft supplier said it settled a legal dispute with aerospace company Bombardier and the companies will continue working together.

