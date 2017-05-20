Sports Listen

Iran strikes back at US with more reciprocal sanctions

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 10:45 am < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sanctioned nine more U.S.-linked businesses, organizations and people over America’s sanctions over its ballistic missile program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list on its website Saturday, which added nine targets.

The sanctions means Iran could seize local assets of the companies targeted and bar its employees from the country.

Those targets include Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia; cyber-security firm Kingfisher Systems of Falls Church, Virginia; and DynCorp International, also of McLean.

Booz Allen Hamilton and DynCorp declined to comment. The other firms did not immediately answer requests for comment.

The Trump administration in February sanctioned more than two dozen people and companies in retaliation for a ballistic missile test. Iran responded by announcing similar sanctions in March .

