Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Jury awards $256M to…

Jury awards $256M to California auto dealer in Nissan suit

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 6:17 pm 2 min read
Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $256.5 million to a California auto dealership owner who claimed Nissan had a secret plan to put him out of business during the recession.

The Orange County Superior Court panel ruled Monday in favor of Michael Kahn, who owned seven Nissan, Toyota and Chevrolet dealerships in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas.

Six dealerships were financed by Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., Nissan Motor Limited’s financing arm.

Kahn charged that the corporation committed fraud and negligent misrepresentation in order to foreclose on the dealerships after he defaulted on about $6.7 million in loans in 2009.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

“We are disappointed with the jury’s decision,” Nissan said in a statement Tuesday. “A prior trial based on similar facts led to a substantial, multi-million dollar jury verdict and judgment in NMAC’s favor. If the jury award stands, we plan to appeal and are confident that justice will ultimately prevail.”

The 2008 worldwide recession caused auto sales to plunge and left many Nissan dealerships unable to immediately pay the company for cars they sold, as required under loan agreements.

The problem wasn’t confined to Nissan cars. Large numbers of dealerships around the country were purged by auto companies. Many dealers later sued, and most cases were settled.

Kahn was late with payments, but he eventually paid them. He alleged that a Nissan executive had promised flexibility on the payments and that Kahn would receive financing to keep his dealerships afloat through 2009. However, Kahn alleged the company actually had a “secret plan” to “pull the plug” after squeezing as much money out of him as possible.

After his dealerships again came up short on loan payments, Nissan foreclosed and began selling off Kahn’s assets, including his Orange County home and other property he’d put up for collateral to raise more money.

The company also sued for breach of loan guarantees and was awarded $40 million by a jury. Kahn wasn’t allowed to submit evidence at that trial alleging fraud.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

An appeals court reversed that prohibition, and Kahn’s fraud and misrepresentation allegations went to trial, resulting in Monday’s jury award of nearly $122 million in compensation and nearly $134.6 million in punishment.

Kahn’s case was handled by a Los Angeles legal firm, Miller Barondess. Skip Miller, the firm’s managing partner, said he was pleased by the verdict.

Kahn “has finally obtained justice for what was done to him and his business and family. Mike is a great guy, and a great car dealer, and he deserves this so he can get his life back,” Miller said in a statement.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Jury awards $256M to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.