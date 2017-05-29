Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Luxury goods sales seen…

Luxury goods sales seen growing despite uncertainties

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 11:02 am < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — A new study predicts healthy growth in global luxury goods sales this year, even though the Manchester attack and changing U.S. travel policies bring uncertainty.

Bain & Co. consultancy said Monday that luxury goods sales last year totaled 249 billion euros ($280 billion), compared with 251 billion euros in 2015. They are expected to grow by 2 percent to 4 percent this year.

The projections reflect improved confidence in Europe, which suffered declines after attacks in Paris, and solid performance in China. They will offset a slowdown the U.S. due largely to the strong dollar and uncertainty over travel policy.

For 2017, European sales are expected to increase 7-9 percent, while formerly double-digit China is seen growing a more moderate 6-8 percent. A slight contraction is forecast for the Americas.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Luxury goods sales seen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.