Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Maker of Nathan's hot…

Maker of Nathan’s hot dogs issues recall over metal concerns

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:28 pm < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — The company that makes Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds (90,700 kilograms) of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.

John Morrell and Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio, said it had gotten three complaints and notified the federal government Friday. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from the products.

The recall applies to 14-oz sealed film packs labeled “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and to 16-oz sealed film packs labeled “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

The packages have “Est. 296” on the sides and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Maker of Nathan's hot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.