Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead indexes higher

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Energy companies were leading U.S. stock indexes higher in early trading as the price of crude oil climbed.

Marathon Oil jumped 4.8 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Hess rose 2.9 percent and Murphy Oil rose 2.7 percent.

Cybersecurity company Symantec was up 4.5 percent as last week’s global cyberattack spread.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,397.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,950. The Nasdaq composite edged up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,134.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.34 percent.

