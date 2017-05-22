Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Industrials lead US stocks broadly higher

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 12:03 pm < a min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are higher as the market bounces back from a turbulent week.

Defense contractors are making gains Monday and technology and consumer-focused companies are also rising.

Ford is up 1.4 percent after it replaced CEO Mark Fields.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,391.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,887. The Nasdaq composite rose 39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,122.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.24 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Industrial and materials companies are leading stocks broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Chemicals maker Huntsman rose 2.6 percent early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Clariant.

Ford rose 1.5 percent after replacing its CEO.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,390.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,887. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0. percent, to 6,110.

