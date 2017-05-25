Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: Retailers…

Markets Right Now: Retailers lead US stocks higher

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:39 am < a min read
Share

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

A strong batch of earnings from retailers including Best Buy is sending stock prices higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Best Buy soared 12 percent early Thursday after reporting earnings and sales that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Williams-Sonoma gained 3.9 percent and PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, rose 5.4 percent.

The market has risen for five straight days. If it closes higher again on Thursday it will mark the longest winning streak in three months.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,409.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,064. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,179.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: Retailers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.