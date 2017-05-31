Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, turn lower

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:59 am 1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. market indexes gave up an early gain and are trading lower at midday, led by drops in banks and small-company stocks.

Energy companies are also falling Wednesday as the price of oil slides more than 3 percent. That’s canceling out gains for drug companies and household products makers.

Chesapeake Energy slumped 3.3 percent, while Eli Lilly rose 1.7 percent.

Safe-play stocks like utilities and consumer goods makers rose.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 percent, or 0.2 percent, to 2,407.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,995.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,188.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.21 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening with tiny gains on Wall Street as technology stocks again take the lead.

Chipmaker Analog Devices jumped 5.3 percent early Wednesday after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting.

Other technology stocks also rose. Texas Instruments rose 1 percent.

Phone companies were also higher. Verizon rose 0.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index inched up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,41.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,025.

The Nasdaq composite rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,216. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, was trading at a record high.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.