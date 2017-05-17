Maryland medical marijuana commission to meet

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is scheduled to meet.

The panel is meeting Wednesday in La Plata.

The agenda includes a review of investigations into 15 companies that have received preliminary approval to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

A company that wasn’t named as a finalist is seeking an emergency motion in court to block the commission from issuing any final licenses. Alternative Medicine Maryland asked a Baltimore judge to issue a temporary injunction on Monday.

Before the commission awards any final licenses, the company wants the court to rule on whether the law was followed during the licensing process. It contends a lawyer for the state acknowledged last week that regulators didn’t consider applicants’ races when awarding preliminary licenses, as required by law.