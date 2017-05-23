Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Microsoft Surface gets battery…

Microsoft Surface gets battery boost, more viewing angles

By ANICK JESDANUN May 23, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro tablet with longer battery life and more viewing angles for the screen.

The new, fifth-generation device — simply called Surface Pro — won’t look or feel drastically different from its predecessor. But Microsoft is hoping its under-the-hood improvements will help it compete with newer laptop-tablet hybrids from Samsung and others.

Microsoft is making the announcement in China, a reflection of the company’s expectations of growth there.

The Surface has an optional keyboard cover that turns the tablet into a laptop. Although Microsoft pioneered this type of device, Samsung and others have been making their own, contributing to a 26 percent revenue decline in the Surface business in the most recent quarter.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The new Pro ships in mid-June for about $800.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Microsoft Surface gets battery…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.