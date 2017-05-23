Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Moody's cuts China rating…

Moody’s cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:38 pm < a min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Credit rating agency Moody’s has cut its credit rating for China, citing slowing economic growth and rising debt that it says will erode the country’s financial strength.

Moody’s said Wednesday that it is downgrading its long-term rating for China one notch to A1 from Aa3.

The agency warned that China’s economy-wide debt is expected to rise further over the coming years while the government’s direct debt burden rises to 45 percent of the economy by 2020 from about 40 percent in 2018.

Moody’s said Beijing’s economic reform program won’t suffice to offset the rising leverage, given the authorities’ tendency to use debt-fueled stimulus to spur growth.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

However, the agency changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying risks are now balanced and growth will likely remain relatively strong.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Moody's cuts China rating…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.