Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Moody's downgrades Hong Kong…

Moody’s downgrades Hong Kong credit rating after China cut

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 11:04 pm < a min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Moody’s has cut its credit rating for Hong Kong hours after downgrading China for rising debt levels, which it said would have “significant impact” on the Asian financial hub because of their close links.

The rating agency said late Wednesday that it’s lowering its local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to Aa2 from Aa1.

Earlier in the day, Moody’s cut its China rating for the first time since 1989, saying that the country’s financial strength is likely to erode as economic growth slows and debt will rise further.

Moody’s said the downgrade reflects its view that tight economic, financial and political ties between Hong Kong and mainland China mean that the former British colony will ultimately be affected by any weakening of the mainland’s creditworthiness.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Moody's downgrades Hong Kong…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.