Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 5:05 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick’s father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

The ride-hailing company says Saturday that the accident took place Friday night in Fresno, California.

The couple, in their early 70s, have been longtime boaters. In a memo to Uber staff, Liane Hornsey, the chief human resources officer, called the incident an “unthinkable tragedy.” She wrote that “everyone in the Uber family knows how incredibly close Travis is to his parents.”

Travis Kalanick, 40, founded Uber in 2009.

