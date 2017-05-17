Newport News airport director fired

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport’s director has been fired.

Local media report the Peninsula Airport Commission voted Monday to fire Ken Spirito for using airport money for expenses related to his personal vehicle.

The commission said Spirito purchased a $1,800 extended warranty for his personal vehicle using airport funds and then pocketed $800 from the plan when he sold the vehicle.

Spirito, who was paid $224,000 a year, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The commission has been under fire for several months after The Daily Press first reported it used public money to pay off a loan related to failed airline. The commission is currently under audit.