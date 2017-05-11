Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Nissan annual profit rises…

Nissan annual profit rises on strong US, China, Europe sales

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 4:10 am 1 min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co.’s fiscal year profit has improved 27 percent to 663.5 billion yen ($5.8 billion) as strong sales in the U.S., China and Europe offset damage from the strong yen.

But Nissan is forecasting a 19-percent drop in profit for the fiscal year through March 2018 at 535 billion yen ($4.7 billion) as research investment and raw material expenses bite into bigger sales and cost-cut efforts.

Sales for the fiscal year ended March 2017 dipped nearly 4 percent to 11.7 trillion yen ($103 billion).

Nissan, which did not break down quarterly numbers, said Thursday that it sold 5.63 million vehicles globally for the fiscal year. It expects sales to grow to 5.83 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2018.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Yokohama-based Nissan’s U.S. sales rose 4 percent on-year on solid demand for the Rogue and Altima sedan. Sales in China rose 8 percent, while sales in Europe excluding Russia rose 7 percent for Nissan, which is allied with Renault SA of France.

All the major automakers are working on autonomous driving and mobility connectivity technology, but Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, has been among the most aggressive.

Hurting Nissan’s bottom line in recent years is an unfavorable exchange rate. A strong yen erodes the value of overseas earnings by Japanese exporters like Nissan.

Toyota reported Wednesday its profit fell for the fiscal year ended March, its first annual profit drop in five years. Toyota expects its profit to drop for the fiscal year through March 2018 as well.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Nissan annual profit rises…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.