Norway’s largest party opposes Israel boycott

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:47 am < a min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of the main Norwegian opposition group is opposing a boycott of Israel decided by the Norway’s largest trade union confederation, a traditional ally.

Jonas Gahr Store, who leads the left-leaning Labor Party, says the move by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) says would not bring progress on a political solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The LO confederation on Friday endorsed a full boycott of Israel to achieve Palestinian human rights.

LO, with more than 900,000 workers affiliated, has supported Labor, Norway’s largest party, for decades. In 2013, the social-democratic party lost power to the current right-leaning coalition government.

