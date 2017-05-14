Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels

SEATTLE (AP) — Residents of a community on the Oregon coast are considering whether to try to derail a fossil fuel export project in their rural county, a decision that could put them at odds with the Trump administration.
The ballot measure before Coos County voters Tuesday would block the $7.5 billion Jordan Cove LNG project, a liquefied natural gas port that would be the first of its kind on the U.S. West Coast.
The vote comes weeks after a Trump adviser said the administration would approve the project.
American Indian tribes and environmentalists have successfully fought a number of previous fossil fuel export projects in the Pacific Northwest.
As President Donald Trump pushes fossil fuel exploration, opponents say they’re more focused than ever on actions at the state and local level aimed at stopping the Northwest from becoming a gateway for exporting the nation’s fossil fuels.