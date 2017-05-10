Sports Listen

Overhauled aircraft carrier heads out for sea trials

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln is headed out for sea trials after undergoing a more than four-year overhaul.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2pwXh2s ) the Lincoln arrived at Newport News Shipbuilding in March 2013 for a massive upgrade and renovation that occurs halfway through the 50-year lifespan of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It left the shipyard Tuesday, headed out to sea out to sea.

Many of the ship’s systems and technologies will be tested over the next few days.

According to the newspaper, those on board include Newport News shipbuilders and personnel from Naval Sea Systems Command.

