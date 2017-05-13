Sports Listen

Pipeline completion feeds signs of North Dakota oil boomlet

By JAMES MacPHERSON May 13, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is experiencing an uptick in oil activity after the state’s unprecedented oil boom cooled a few years ago.

The completion of the Dakota Access pipeline is among factors that has the oil industry newly optimistic.

Industry officials say the pipeline could open markets abroad where premium prices are typically fetched.

The price for North Dakota sweet crude has risen about $10 a barrel from a year ago. About 50 drill rigs were working in the state last week. That’s up more than 80 percent from the same time last year.

The increase in drilling activity has created a big workforce shortage. Officials say there are 500 more jobs listed in the heart of the state’s oil patch than one year ago.

Industry critics worry about environmental effects.

