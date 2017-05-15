Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, today at 12:30 p.m.

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Pizza delivery man takes…

Pizza delivery man takes pie to stalled Amtrak train

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Share

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.

A passenger posted a video of the delivery man walking up to the train Sunday as it sat on the tracks.

Dominic Philingera is the owner of Dom’s Pizza in Newport, Delaware. He tells The Associated Press that his driver cut through a backyard, stepped down a steep embankment and over a water-filled ditch to bring the pie to the hungry passengers. Philingera says the driver has delivered pizza in 18 states, but “this was a first for him.”

Amtrak said on Twitter that a mechanical issue was to blame for the delay.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Amtrak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Pizza delivery man takes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.