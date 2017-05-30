Sports Listen

Proxy fight over GM stock heats up ahead of annual meeting

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
DETROIT (AP) — Shares of General Motors are rising as a proxy fight escalates between the company and an activist shareholder who wants to split its shares into two classes.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital said Tuesday that it’s sending a letter to shareholders emphasizing that the stock price has barely grown since GM’s initial public offering at $33 seven years ago.

GM pointed out last week that two independent, corporate evaluation firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommended against the proposal.

Shares of GM rose 1 percent to $33.40 shortly after the opening bell.

Greenlight’s plan would create one dividend-paying stock and one “capital allocation” stock designed for growth. GM says the stock split is too risky.

A vote will take place in one week at the annual shareholders meeting on June 6.

