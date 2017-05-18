Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Questions emerge about health…

Questions emerge about health of new CEO at CSX

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:59 pm < a min read
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Questions about the health of the CEO hired by CSX railroad this spring are being raised ahead of next month’s shareholder vote on his compensation.

The Wall Street Journal reports (http://on.wsj.com/2qB5xQG ) 72-year-old Hunter Harrison often works from home and occasionally uses oxygen because of an undisclosed health issue

Harrison told the newspaper doctors cleared him to work, and he believes he can lead the turnaround he began in March at CSX.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says Harrison remains actively involved in the railroad’s operations and there haven’t been questions about his performance.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

CSX shareholders are voting on whether the Jacksonville, Florida, railroad should pay the $84 million in compensation Harrison forfeited when he left Canadian Pacific railroad earlier than planned. Harrison says he will resign if the compensation isn’t approved.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Questions emerge about health…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.