Review sought after study finds racial gap in teacher hires

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Advocates for minority students want an outside investigation of a northern Virginia school system’s hiring practices after a study found evidence of discrimination against black teacher applicants.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2r1Q9iR ) that the Minority Student Achievement Oversight Committee in Fairfax County asked for the review at a meeting Wednesday.

The Fairfax chapter of the NAACP also wants changes in hiring practices at the school system, the nation’s 10th largest.

The questions come after a study by George Mason University professors found white teacher applicants in Fairfax County were more likely to be hired even though black applicants had more experience and education.

The researchers didn’t identify the district they studied, but Fairfax officials have since confirmed their system was the subject.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

