Romanian court nixes request to put bishop under home arrest

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court has rejected a request by anti-corruption prosecutors to place Teodosie, the Archbishop of Tomis, under house arrest. The Romanian Orthodox cleric is suspected of defrauding the European Union.

The Constanta Court of Appeal ruled Monday that Teodosie should remain under judicial control, but did not need to be put under house arrest. The ruling can be appealed.

Anti-corruption prosecutors say Teodosie and four others used “false, inexact or incomplete documents and statements” from 2010-2016 to access EU funds for land they falsely claimed was used for wine-making. He denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors asked for Teodosie to be put under house arrest, claiming he had violated the terms of his judicial control.

Teodosie’s lawyer, Maria Vasii, says the document used by prosecutors contains a wrong date.

