Salem brewery to expand with state, city help

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:44 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Parkway Brewing Company is expanding its operations in Salem thanks to help from the state and city.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced Thursday that the company plans to invest more than $750,000 and create 13 new jobs to expand its brewery, which opened in 2013.

The company also plans to buy 56 percent of its ingredients from Virginia farmers.

McAuliffe approved a $150,000 state grant for the brewery, which the city will match.

The governor has been an active booster of craft beer and doles out millions of dollars in state incentives to lure breweries to the state.

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Salem brewery to expand…
