Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » School district opens doors…

School district opens doors amid declining enrollment

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:53 pm < a min read
Share

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district with a shrinking student body is opening its doors to out-of-town kids — for a price.

WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2qnQZWa ) reports that Little Compton schools will start welcoming students from neighboring communities next fall for $6,000 in annual tuition.

The district’s enrollment has been dropping for years. This year, it has 241 students from elementary through middle school and an average class size of around 14 pupils. High school-age kids already go to Portsmouth High School.

School Superintendent Robert Power says the district is willing to take a few kids at each grade. He adds that the quality of education will not be affected.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

The tuition money will go toward maintaining equipment and hiring teachers.

Newspaper ads for the program are expected to run soon.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com

Related Topics
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » School district opens doors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.