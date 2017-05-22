Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Switzerland's Clariant, Huntsman of…

Switzerland’s Clariant, Huntsman of US in chemicals merger

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:26 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and The Woodlands, Texas-based Huntsman Corp. say they are merging to create a company worth some $20 billion.

The companies said Monday that they plan to combine in “a merger of equals” through an all-stock transaction. The resulting company is to be named HuntsmanClariant, with stock exchange listings in both Zurich and New York.

They say the deal will leave Clariant shareholders with 52 percent of the merged company and Huntsman shareholders with 48 percent.

The new firm will have global headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland and operational headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann is to become HuntsmanClariant’s board chairman while Huntsman president and CEO Peter Huntsman will be its chief executive.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The companies aim to complete the deal by the year’s end.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Switzerland's Clariant, Huntsman of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.