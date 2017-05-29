Teen hurt after ATV comes in contact with Amtrak train

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — A teen riding an ATV was injured after the ATV came in contact with an Amtrak train.

Media outlets report that the teen was flown from the Middle River area to a hospital Sunday with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say at least three teens were involved in the incident, including two on ATVs and a third on a motorbike, but it isn’t clear how the teen was injured.

Amtrak says none of the 330 passengers or crewmembers on the Northeast Regional train headed to Lynchburg, Virginia, was injured. The train resumed service about an hour and half after the incident.