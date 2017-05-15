Sports Listen

Thermo Fisher buying Patheon for $5.2 billion

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:53 am < a min read
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is buying Patheon for $5.2 billion, giving the scientific instrument maker more access to the contract development and manufacturing organization market.

Thermo Fisher will pay $35 for each share of Patheon NV, based in the Netherlands. That’s a 35 percent premium to the company’s Friday closing price of $26.

Patheon’s stock soared more than 33 percent in Monday premarket trading.

The companies value the transaction at $7.2 billion, including debt.

Patheon, which had 2016 revenue of approximately $1.9 billion, will become part of Thermo Fisher’s laboratory products and services unit.

Thermo Fisher, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, anticipates about $120 million in total savings by the third year after the transaction closes.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

