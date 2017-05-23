Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Thousands of school buses…

Thousands of school buses in Virginia need safety device

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 12:12 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Education says thousands of the state’s school buses may need retrofitting to install a safety device that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.

Media outlets report that brake interlocks were mandated in 2011. Education officials announced Monday that up to 4,000 of the roughly 17,000 buses in use at Virginia’s public schools are missing the device. The oversight was noticed several weeks ago during routine bus reviews conducted by the department’s transportation unit.

The burden to provide the device falls on bus manufacturers. The state’s leading school bus manufacturers — IC, Thomas and Bluebird —have all agreed to retrofit qualifying buses with the part.

The department says it’s not aware of any crashes due to the absence of an interlock.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Thousands of school buses…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.