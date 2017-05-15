Sports Listen

Toshiba reports massive loss for year over Westinghouse woes

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:05 am 1 min read
TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse has filed for bankruptcy protection, is reporting a 950 billion yen ($8.4 billion) net loss for the fiscal year ended March.

The Japanese electronics giant’s results have failed to win auditors’ approval from the previous quarter, after questions were raised over the acquisition of U.S. nuclear construction company CB&I Stone and Webster.

Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. called the results released Monday as projections, rather than results, as they had not gotten auditors’ approval, but it was in line with what it had said recently.

The loss was about double the 460 billion yen ($4.1 billion) loss racked up the previous fiscal year.

Toshiba, whose products include computer chips and household appliances, acquired Westinghouse in 2006. Its president, Satoshi Tsunakawa, has recently said the strategy based on Westinghouse was a mistake, and has promised it won’t take on new nuclear projects.

Toshiba has been trying to sell its computer-chip business to shore up its finances, but has become embroiled in a dispute with U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital, which is demanding that Toshiba not sell it to anyone else.

Toshiba said it expects to return to profit for the fiscal year through March 2018, of 50 billion yen ($442 million).

Costs in the nuclear industry have ballooned since the March 2011 tsunami in northeastern Japan, when three reactors at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant sank into meltdowns, and stricter safeguards are required to operate and build reactors.

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

