Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Trade groups appeal to…

Trade groups appeal to Beijing to postpone cybersecurity law

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:35 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A coalition of 54 global business groups have appealed to China to postpone enforcing a cybersecurity law they warn will hamper trade and might harm information security.

The letter sent Monday to regulators adds to complaints Beijing is limiting access to its markets for technology products, possibly to support its own fledgling suppliers.

The groups warn the law due to take effect June 1 might violate Beijing’s trade commitments and weaken data protection. It would limit use of foreign data security technology and the movement of information.

Its signers include technology, financial and other industry groups from the United States, Mexico, Europe, Japan and South Korea. They appealed to Beijing to postpone enforcing the law until it can be made consistent with free-trade agreements.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s VDI initiatives with analysis from Army and Military Health System. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Trade groups appeal to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.