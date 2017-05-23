Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber admits stiffing NYC…

Uber admits stiffing NYC drivers by millions of dollars

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber has admitted to underpaying its New York City drivers tens of millions of dollars for the past 2 1/2 years.

The ride-hailing company on Tuesday said each affected driver would get a refund of about $900, which includes interest. Uber did not give a figure on how many drivers it has in the city, but said it was in the tens of thousands.

The company says it had mistakenly continued to calculate its commission based on the gross fare, before any taxes and fees were deducted. The company will now calculate its commission based on the net fare, which is in line with its national policy.

Uber executive Rachel Holt says the company is “committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed – plus interest.”

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber admits stiffing NYC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.