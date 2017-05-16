Ukraine to block access to Russia’s social media websites

MOSCOW (AP) — In another round of sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he will block access to Russia’s most popular social media websites and search engines.

Poroshenko’s office on Tuesday published the decree that he signed on Monday, which freezes the assets and ban the operations of hundreds of Russian companies in Ukraine. The decree also calls for blocking access to dozens of Russia’s most popular websites, including the search engine Yandex, social media network VKontakte and the email provider Mail.ru. All of them have a substantial audience in Ukraine.

All of the websites were accessible in Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon and it was not immediately clear when and how the Ukrainian government was going to enforce the ban.