UN, Microsoft announce $5M partnership on human rights

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017
GENEVA (AP) — Microsoft says it’s contributing $5 million over five years to the U.N. human rights office, which the Geneva-based agency calls a “landmark partnership” that could prod other big private-sector donors to follow suit.

The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to develop and use technology to help the U.N. rights office “predict, analyze and respond to critical human rights situations” at a time of arbitrary killings, rape, detention without trial and other abuses around the world.

The partnership was quietly begun last year but formally launched on Tuesday.

It comes amid uncertainty about the rights office’s main funding source: countries and governments. The U.S., traditionally a major donor, is considering cuts to its funding for U.N. institutions as part of Trump administration plans to trim the U.S. State Department budget.

